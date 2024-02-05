Catholic World News

Belarus bishops decline approval for same-sex blessings

February 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Belarus have announced that they will not approve the blessing of couples in irregular unions, as suggested by Fiducia Supplicans.

The bishops’ statement indicated that priests should give blessings to individuals on request, but must avoid giving the impression that they are blessing a “civil marriage,” same-sex partnership, or other irregular union.

