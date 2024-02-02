Catholic World News

Missing Panamanian cardinal found after unexplained disappearance

February 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán of David (Panama), who went missing on January 30, was found two days later.

The 79-year-old prelate was found in Boquete, a small city that is 30 miles from David; police officials said he appeared disoriented but healthy. His whereabouts during his two-day disappearance remain unexplained.

