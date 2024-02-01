Catholic World News

Panamanian cardinal disappears; no explanation yet

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal José Luis Lacunza Maestrojuán of David, Panama, has disappeared, Vatican News reports.

The cardinal was last seen at his residence on Tuesday, January 30. Diocesan officials said that his disappearance has been reported to police, and an investigation is underway. The diocese asked for prayers for his safety. No explanation for his disappearance has yet been given.

Cardinal Lacunza was raised to the College of Cardinals by Pope Francis in 2015, becoming the first Panamanian prelate to reach that rank.

