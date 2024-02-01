Catholic World News

Taiwan’s president shares Pope’s AI concerns

February 01, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter to Pope Francis, President Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan praised the Pontiff for his concerns about artificial intelligence and expressed concerns about misinformation.

“As Your Holiness has warned, the growing scope of AI applications and its implications for human values engender grave ethical risks, such as invasion of privacy, data manipulation, and illegal surveillance, which all have serious consequences for free and democratic societies,” Taiwan’s president wrote.

“For Taiwan, as for other democracies, one major challenge has been disinformation campaigns,” she continued. “Taiwan will deepen cooperation with the Holy See across many areas as we work toward exercising good technological governance, maintaining social harmony and stability, and jointly creating a peaceful future for humanity.”

