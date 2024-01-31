Catholic World News

Archbishop Paglia: The Church is not against AI

January 31, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking at a conference organized by the Archdiocese of Delhi, officials of the Pontifical Academy for Life said that the Church is not against artificial intelligence, even as they cautioned against its abuse.

“The world is in a changing era, and we are not against the growing use of technology and artificial intelligence,” said Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the academy’s president. AI, he added, should be “used wisely, and we should not become slaves of these objects.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

