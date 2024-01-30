Catholic World News

Pope’s monthly prayer intention: for the terminally ill

January 30, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis’ monthly prayer intention for February is for the terminally ill and their families.

The Pope’s intention— that those who are terminally ill “willy always receive the necessary medical and human care and assistance”— is explained in a video circulated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network

