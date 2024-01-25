Catholic World News

Ohio lawmakers override governor’s veto, enact ban on ‘gender-affirming’ care for minors

January 25, 2024

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Overriding Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto, Ohio lawmakers have enacted the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act.

The new law protects minors from cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery. It also prevents boys in K-12 schools and men in colleges from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!