Ohio governor vetoes ban on ‘gender-affirming care’ and transgender athletes in girls’ sports

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio has vetoed the Saving Adolescents from Experimentation (SAFE) Act, which would have prevented males from competing in women’s sports and protected minors from cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgery.

The state house and senate passed the legislation by large margins (62-27 and 24-8).

If the bill became law, “Ohio would be saying that the State, that the government, knows what is best medically for a child rather than the two people who love that child the most, the parents,” Gov. DeWine wrote in his veto message.

Nonetheless, DeWine said that “I adamantly agree with the General Assembly that no surgery of this kind should ever be performed on those under the age of 18. I am directing our agencies to draft rules to ban this practice in Ohio.”

