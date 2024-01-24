Catholic World News

Court dismisses suit by former Vatican auditor general

January 24, 2024

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican court has dismissed the suit brought by the former auditor general and his deputy against the Secretariat of State.

In a decision released on January 24, the court did not rule directly on the claim that Libero Milone and his deputy, the late Ferrucio Panicco, had been wrongfully forced out of office. But the court rejected the argument that their dismissal “can be considered as attributable to the Secretariat of State.” Milone and Panicco’s estate were ordered to pay over €100,000 in court costs.

Milone had argued that he was ousted because he had uncovered evidence of financial misconduct by leading officials of the Secretariat of State—including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who has now been convicted in a separate trial. He had threatened to release documentation of that misconduct if he suit was dismissed.

Upon hearing the court’s verdict, Milone said that he would confer with his lawyers before deciding whether or not to appeal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!