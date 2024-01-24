Catholic World News

Vatican officials discuss plans for the Year of Prayer; Pope to set up ‘School of Prayer’

January 24, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Two days after Pope Francis announced the beginning of the Year of Prayer in preparation for the 2025 jubilee year, officials of the Dicastery for Evangelization held a press conference on the Vatican’s plans for the year.

“This is not a year marked with particular initiatives; rather, it’s a privileged time in which to rediscover the value of prayer, the need for daily prayer in the Christian life; a time to discover how to pray, and above all how to educate the people of today in prayer, in this age of digital culture, so that prayer can be effective and fruitful,” said Archbishop Rino Fisichella, one of the two pro-prefects of the Dicastery. “We cannot deny the fact that our time manifests a profound need for spirituality.”

Nonetheless, the prelate did announce an initiative: “The Pope himself, during this year, will set up a ‘School of Prayer.’ This will be a series of moments of encounter with specific groups of people to pray together and better understand the various forms of prayer: from thanksgiving to intercession; from contemplative prayer to the prayer of consolation; from adoration to supplication.”

Archbishop Fisichella recommended reading the Pope’s general audiences on prayer from May 2020 to June 2021. Msgr. Graham Bell, an undersecretary of the dicastery, discussed eight books on prayer that the Vatican will publish in the coming months, and said that “we are well pleased” with the US bishops’ National Eucharistic Revival, which he described as “very appropriate in view of the 2025 jubilee.”

