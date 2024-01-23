Catholic World News

The rigorous penances of the Synod of Elvira

January 23, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: In Catholic World Report, J.J. Ziegler recalls how the Synod of Elvira, in the early 4th century, prescribed extremely severe penances for sinners. He notes that “its penitential rigor, though not an anomaly, did not endure.” But the historic example shows how seriously the Church regarded sin.

