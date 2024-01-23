Catholic World News

Haitian bishop offers himself in place of kidnapped nuns, people

January 23, 2024

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Pierre-André Dumas of Anse-à-Veau et Miragoâne (Haiti) has condemned the abduction of six religious sisters and others traveling on a bus and has offered himself in exchange for them.

“We denounce with vigor and firmness this ultimate odious and barbaric act which does not even respect the dignity of these consecrated women who give themselves wholeheartedly to God to educate and train the young, the poorest and the vulnerable in our society,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.