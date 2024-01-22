Catholic World News

6 nuns kidnapped in Haiti while traveling on bus; Pontiff pleads for their release

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Six members of the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Anne were kidnapped in Haiti’s capital on January 19, along with others on the bus on which they were traveling.

“I have learned with sorrow of the kidnapping, in Haiti, of a group of people, including six religious sisters,” Pope Francis said two days later. “In my heartfelt plea for their release, I pray for social concord in the country, and I invite everyone to bring an end to the violence, which is causing a great deal of suffering to that dear population.”

