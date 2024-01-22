Catholic World News

East Timor president meets with Pontiff

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 22 with President José Manuel Ramos-Horta of East Timor.

The conversation centers on Church-state relations, as well as economic and social problems in East Timor and the challenge of climate change.

