Renewed papal prayer for peace

January 22, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, Pope Francis renewed his call for prayer for Christian unity and for peace.

“In these days, let us pray especially for Christian unity, and let us never tire of invoking the Lord for peace in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine, and in many other parts of the world: it is always the weakest who suffer the lack of it,” he said on January 21.

“I am thinking of the little ones, of the many injured and killed children, of those deprived of affection, deprived of dreams and of a future,” he continued. “Let us feel the responsibility to pray and build peace for them!”

