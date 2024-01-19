Catholic World News

Pope encourages Verona Arena’s artists to offer love, charity, joy

January 19, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis paid tribute to the Verona Arena and its artistic rebirth, which dates from 1913, as he received a delegation from the Arena di Verona Foundation.

“I see with you the even larger crowd of men and women who have gone before you and whom you ideally bring here: a crowd always present, even on stage, at every performance, reminding us how important it is, in art as in life, to be humble and generous,” the Pope said. “Humility and generosity: two virtues of the true artist that your story tells us about!”

The arena will be the site of the closing ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!