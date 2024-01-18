Catholic World News

Pope appeals for restraint against escalating conflict in Middle East

January 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Following his January 17 general audience, Pope Francis asked “everyone to avoid any step that increases tension in the Middle East and other scenarios of war.”

The Pontiff expressed “sympathy and solidarity with the victims, all civilians, of the rocket attack” in Erbil, Iraq—an attack that was launched by Iran.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!