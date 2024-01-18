Catholic World News

Man who desecrated Tanzanian cathedral sentenced to 3 years in prison

January 18, 2024

» Continue to this story on ACI Africa

CWN Editor's Note: A court in Tanzania (map) has sentenced a man to three years in prison for desecrating the cathedral in Geita, a city of 320,000.

The man, Elpidius Edward, broke into the cathedral in February 2023, destroying the tabernacle, and desecrating the Blessed Sacrament.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!