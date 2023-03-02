Catholic World News

Vandalism at cathedral in Tanzania

March 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Tanzania are investigating an incident in which a man broke into the cathedral of Geita, destroyed the tabernacle, and desecrated the Blessed Sacrament.



Neither the culprit nor his motive has been identified.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

