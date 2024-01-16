Catholic World News

New rules limit spending by Vatican offices

January 16, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has issued new regulations that limit the spending authorized by Vatican offices.

With a pair of motu proprios issued on January 16, the Pontiff clarified the Vatican’s rules for procurement, saying that the new procedures should advance “transparency, control, and competition” in spending and awarding contracts. The rules, he said, are based on the principles of Praedicate Evangelium, the document reorganizing the Roman Curia, as well as on practical experience.

Among other things, the new regulations require the approval of the Secretariat for the Economy for all expenditures that would exceed 2% of any Vatican office’s annual budget. In a concession to smaller agencies, that requirement is waived for expenditures of under €150,000 (about $163,000).

