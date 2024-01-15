Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Franciscan Scripture scholarship

January 15, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on January 15 with members of the Studium Biblicum Franciscanum, praising their approach to the study of Sacred Scripture, which involves living in the Holy Land and engaging in archeological research.

The Pontiff underlined the importance of calling new attention to the Scriptures, saying that “your discreet and passionate work is more precious than ever.”

