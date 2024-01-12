Catholic World News

Torzi, convicted in Vatican trial, arrested on separate charges

January 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Gianluigi Torzi, the Italian financier who was among those convicted of financial crimes in the Vatican’s “trial of the century,” has been arrested on new and separate charges.

Torzi was taken into custody in Dubai on January 10, on warrants issued by Italian prosecutors for alleged financial crimes that did not involve the Vatican.

