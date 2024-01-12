Catholic World News

USCCB president pays tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

January 12, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, has issued a statement for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

“Dr. King used the Word of God to effect change of hearts and minds,” Archbishop Broglio said of the Baptist minister and leader of the civil rights movement. “Given the issues of migration, antisemitism and racial and religious discrimination touching our communities, we are reminded that the work of bringing people together in mutual recognition and cooperation is never really done.”

