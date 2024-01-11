Catholic World News

Secularity is service to the Church, Pope says

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: “Secularity is a dimension of the Church,” Pope Francis said at a January 11 audience with members of the Secular Institute of Missionary Priests of the Kingship of Christ.

Because every baptized Christian is called to a life of service in the world, the Pope said, clerics as well as lay people should live secularity, “albeit in different ways.”

