Report: Over 130 Catholic priests and religious arrested, kidnapped, or murdered in 2023

January 11, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: 132 priests and religious were arrested, kidnapped, or murdered in 2023, according to a new report from Aid to the Church in Need.

“Nicaragua and Belarus lead the list of authoritarian regimes that have resorted to detaining priests and religious in order to punish the Church for speaking out against injustices and human rights violations, or merely for trying to operate freely,” according to the report.

