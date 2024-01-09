Catholic World News

Ukrainian leader’s top aide praises papal envoy

January 09, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Andriy Yermak, the head of staff for Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, praised Cardinal Matteo Zuppi for “your personal role in supporting Ukraine and the mission to return Ukrainian children” in a phone conversation January 9.

Yermak congratulated Cardinal Zuppi—who is the personal envoy of Pope Francis in seeking a path to peace in Ukraine—for being awarded the Order of Merit by President Zelensky. He told the Italian prelate: “I am very proud of our cooperation and appreciate everything you do for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.”

