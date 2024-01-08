Catholic World News

Papal prayer for flood victims in DR Congo, appeal for release of Colombia hostages

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his Sunday Angelus address on January 7, Pope Francis said that he was “very close to the peoples of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, afflicted by floods in recent days.” The central African nation is suffering its worst flooding in 60 years.

The Pontiff also appealed for “prayer for the unconditional liberation of all the people currently kidnapped in Colombia. This act, which is a duty before God, will also promote a climate of reconciliation and peace in the country.” In the South American nation, the National Liberation Army (ELN), a Marxist-Leninist rebel group, has been kidnapping civilians.

“And please, let us continue to pray for peace: for peace in Ukraine, in Palestine, in Israel and all over the world,” the Pope added.

Pope Francis also noted that “today the ecclesial communities of the East that follow the Julian calendar are celebrating the Holy Nativity. In a spirit of joyful fraternity, I wish that the birth of the Lord Jesus fills them with light, charity and peace.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

