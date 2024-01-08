Catholic World News

Pope, at Sunday Angelus, reflects on Christ’s Baptism—and our own

January 08, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Reflecting on the Gospel reading of the day (Mark 1:7-11), Pope Francis said during his Sunday Angelus address on January 7 that the Baptism of Christ “reveals to us that Jesus is the Son of God” and also “speaks to us of our Baptism, which has made us in turn children of God, because Baptism makes us children of God.”

Citing the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis said that in Baptism, “God who comes into us, purifies, heals our heart, makes us forever His children, His people, His family, heirs to Paradise.” The Pope encouraged the pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square to find out the day of their Baptism and celebrate it each year.

The Pope added, “And we can ask ourselves: am I aware of the immense gift I carry within me through Baptism? Do I acknowledge, in my life, the light of the presence of God, who sees me as His beloved son, His beloved daughter? ... May Mary, temple of the Spirit, help us to celebrate and welcome the wonders that the Lord works in us.”

The Feast of the Baptism of the Lord was celebrated this year on Sunday, January 7, on the General Roman Calendar, and thus the Pope devoted his Angelus address to the feast. In areas (such as the US) where the celebration of Epiphany was transferred from January 6 to January 7, the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord is transferred to the following day.

