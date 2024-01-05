Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of Islamic State bombings in Iran

January 05, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, has sent a telegram of condolence in the Pope’s name following bombings in Kernan, Iran, for which the Islamic State has claimed responsibility.

“Deeply saddened” by the bombings, the Pontiff prayed for those who died and their families, and expressed “spiritual solidarity” with the injured.

