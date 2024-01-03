Catholic World News

Jimmy Lai enters not-guilty plea in Hong Kong court

January 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai entered not-guilty pleas to all charges in a dramatic courtroom appearance in Hong Kong on January 2.

Lai, who faces charges under Hong Kong’s strict “national security” law, was described by a prosecutor as “radical figure” who encouraged opposition to the regime. His lawyer replied that Lai, in his work as a published, “dared to print some home truths that the authorities didn’t like.” He said that “the pathetically flimsy nature of these charges is becoming plain for all to see.”

If convicted on the national-security charges, Lai could face life in prison.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!