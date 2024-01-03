Catholic World News

Pope, at audience, renews pleas for peace

January 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: At the conclusion of his weekly public audience on January 3, Pope Francis offered a prayer for peace in the world’s trouble spots, saying that “war is madness.”

The Pope asked the faithful to pray “for people in Palestine, Israel, Ukraine and so many other places where war rages.” Then he added: “Let us not forget our Rohingya brothers and sisters who are persecuted.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!