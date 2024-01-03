Catholic World News

Federal court rules ER doctors cannot be forced to do abortions

January 03, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has ruled unanimously that the Biden administration cannot require emergency-room physicians to perform abortions.

The 5th Circuit court, siding with the state of Texas, upheld a lower court ruling that a federal law governing emergency services does not require doctors to perform elective abortions.

