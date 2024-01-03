Catholic World News

Pope, in video, praises diversity of charisms, liturgical traditions

January 03, 2024

» Continue to this story on The Pope Video

CWN Editor's Note: In a video for his January 2024 prayer intention, Pope Francis said that “there is no need to fear the diversity of charisms in the Church. Rather, living this diversity should make us rejoice!”

After praising ecumenical dialogue, the Pope paid tribute to the Eastern Catholic churches: “they have their own traditions, their own characteristic liturgical rites, yet they maintain the unity of the faith. They strengthen it, not divide it.”

“If we are guided by the Holy Spirit, abundance, variety, diversity, never cause conflict,” the Pope continued. “The Holy Spirit reminds us first and foremost that we are children loved by God – everyone equal in God’s love, and everyone different.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!