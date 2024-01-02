Catholic World News

January 2024 papal prayer intention: for the gift of diversity in the Church

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s January prayer intention, disseminated by the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (Apostleship of Prayer), is “that the Spirit help us recognize the gift of different charisms within the Christian community, and to discover the richness of different ritual traditions in the heart of the Catholic Church.”

