Pope offers condolences after deadly Japanese earthquake

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a message of sympathy to Japan in the wake of an earthquake that cost at least 48 lives.

The Pope’s message—conveyed in a telegram by Cardinal Pietro Parolin—said that he was “deeply saddened to learn of the lost of life and damage caused” by the quake in central Japan.

