Pope recalls Benedict XVI’s love and wisdom on anniversary of death, as secretary reflects on legacy

January 02, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Georg Gänswein, Pope Benedict’s secretary, celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica on December 31 to mark the first anniversary of the Pontiff’s death. The prelate paid tribute to Pope Benedict as a “great theologian, a very simple person and a man of deep faith” and prayed that he will be recognized as a saint.

Later that day, Pope Francis said to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square, “A year ago, Pope Benedict XVI ended his early journey, after having lovingly and wisely served the Church. We feel so much affection, gratitude and admiration for him. He blesses and accompanies us from Heaven. A round of applause for Benedict XVI!”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy also paid tribute to Pope Benedict as “a great man of history and a giant of reason, faith and the positive synthesis between the two.”

