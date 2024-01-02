Catholic World News

‘May God free Nigeria from these atrocities’: Pope laments attack on Christian village

January 02, 2024

» Continue to this story on Vanguard (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: “Unfortunately, the celebration of Christmas in Nigeria was marked by serious violence in the State of Plateau, with many victims,” Pope Francis said on December 31, one week after a massacre in a Christmas village there (map).

“I am praying for them and their families,” the Pontiff continued. “May God free Nigeria from these atrocities!”

The Pope also prayed for the victims of a fuel tanker explosion in Liberia (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!