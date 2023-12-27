Catholic World News

Massacre in Christian village in Nigeria

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: At least 140 people were killed and another 300 wounded in a Christmas-eve attack on Christian villages in the Plateau state of Nigeria.

Gunmen assaulted 20 remote villages in what observers described as a coordinated attack. The killings were attributed to military-style gangs that are active in a continuing battle between farmers and herders in the region.

