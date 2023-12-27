Catholic World News

Caritas staff convicted, ‘posadas’ forbidden amid Christmas crackdown in Nicaragua

December 27, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Six lay staff members of a Nicaraguan Caritas office have been convicted of money laundering as part of the Ortega regime’s persecution of the Church in Nicaragua.

The Christmas Eve convictions follow the December 20 arrest of Bishop Isidoro del Carmen Mora Ortega of Siuna.

