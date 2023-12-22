Catholic World News

DDF posts proof of meeting with Pope about Fiducia Supplicans

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) has posted a copy of the Vatican document showing that DDF leaders met on December 18 with Pope Francis, in an audience at which the Pontiff gave his approval to Fiducia Supplicans.

This rare publication of a document announcing that a leader of the Roman Curia met with the Pope suggests that the DDF is anxious to remove any doubt that the Pontiff gave his approval to the controversial new document.

