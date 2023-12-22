Catholic World News

Spanish bishops’ audit finds 2,056 abuse victims, most of them male

December 22, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: An audit commissioned by the Spanish bishops, and conducted by a law firm, found that at least 2,056 minors, most of them male, were abused by Spanish clergy.

That number was more than double the figure released by Spanish bishops earlier this year, but far fewer than the figure published by a parliamentary commission, which based its estimate of 230,000 victims on an extrapolation of a survey of 8,000 people, 0.6% of whom said that had been sexually abused by clergy.

