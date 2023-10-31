Catholic World News

Spanish bishops apologize for abuse, question estimated number of victims

October 31, 2023

» Continue to this story on AFP

CWN Editor's Note: An independent commission has estimated that 230,000 Spaniards have been sexually abused by priests since 1940.

The commission based its estimate on an extrapolation of a survey of 8,000 people, 0.6% of whom said that had been sexually abused by clergy.

The bishops “expressed their pain for the damage caused by some members of the Church with sexual abuse and reiterate their request for forgiveness from the victims.” At the same time, the bishops said that the estimated number of victims does “not correspond to the truth.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!