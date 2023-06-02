Catholic World News

Spanish bishops’ abuse report finds that nearly 83% of victims are male

June 02, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Spanish Episcopal Conference has released a report summarizing the testimony of 927 victims of sexual abuse about 728 abusers within Catholic institutions.



With data that mirrored the experience of the United States, the report found that the vast majority of abuse (nearly 83%) was homosexual in nature and that more abuse took place in the 1970s than in any other decade. The report found that of the 728 perpetrators, 99% were male, 378 were clergy, 208 were non-ordained members of religious institutes, and 92 were laity, with others of unknown status.

