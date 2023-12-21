Catholic World News

Catholic priests remain missing in Russian-occupied Ukraine

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Months after they were taken into custody by Russian forces, three Ukrainian Catholic priests remain missing, their whereabouts unknown, the Forum 18 service reports.

Father Ivan Levytsky and Father Bohdan Heleta “disappeared” 13 months ago; Father Konstiantyn Maksimov 7 months ago. Forum 18 was unable to establish whether they are being held in prison in the Crimea region.

