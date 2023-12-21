Catholic World News

Papal prayer for victims of earthquake in China

December 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis expressed his closeness to victims of a deadly earthquake in China.

“I am close with affection and prayer to the suffering people,” the Pope said on December 20, following his December 20 general audience. “I encourage the emergency services, and invoke the blessing of the blessing of the Almighty upon all, so that He might bring comfort and relief in their sorrow.”

