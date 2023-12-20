Catholic World News

Church of England vicar faces complaint for ‘misgendering’ archdeacon

December 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A priest of the Church of England is facing a formal investigation for referring to a “transgender” archdeacon as a “bloke.”

Rev. Brett Murphy is charged with making “intentionally derogatory and disrespectful remarks” about the first “transgender” archdeacon in the Church of England.

