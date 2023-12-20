Catholic World News

Biden team to highlight abortion in re-election campaign

December 20, 2023

Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Vice President Kamala Harris has announced a national “Fight for Reproductive Freedoms” tour, beginning on January 22 of next year, which will launch the re-election campaign for the Biden administration.

A campaign spokesman said that the battle for unrestricted abortion will be a “central pillar of the campaign moving forward.”

