Catholic World News

US bishops’ leader calls for ceasefire in Gaza

December 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to the report that civilians had been killed at a Catholic parish in Gaza, the president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has called for “an immediate cessation of all hostilities, the release of hostages, and for earnest negotiations toward a peaceful resolution of this conflict.” Archbishop Timothy Broglio said: “Such violence must not continue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!