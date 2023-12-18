Catholic World News

French diocese severs ties with Fraternity of St. Peter

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Quimper has broken off ties with the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter (FSSP), charging that the traditionalist group has created “irreversible tensions” within the diocese.

Bishop Laurent Dognin said that in the two parishes where the FSSP had served, the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass would continue, along with other pastoral programs, with other priests replacing the FSSP clerics. Editor’s note: an early version of this report incorrectly abbreviated the Priestly Fraternity of St. Peter as SSPX. We regret the error.

