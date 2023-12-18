Catholic World News

Papal letter recalls ‘double jubilee’ in German diocese

December 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a Latin-language letter to Cardinal Christoph Schönborn of Vienna, his special envoy for a “double jubilee” in the Diocese of Augsburg, Germany: the 1050th anniversary of the death of its patron, St. Ulrich, and the 1100th anniversary of his episcopal ordination.

The double jubilee will be commemorated in Augsburg Cathedral on December 28.

